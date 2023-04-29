HamberMenu
Meeting of Opposition leaders in Patna post-Karnataka elections: Nitish Kumar

We will sit together and discuss formation of an alliance of Opposition parties to take on BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bihar Chief Minister said

April 29, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - Patna

PTI
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mr. Kumar said Opposition leaders may meet after the Karnataka Assembly Elections to forge an alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Mr. Kumar said Opposition leaders may meet after the Karnataka Assembly Elections to forge an alliance ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. | Photo Credit: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on April 29 hinted that a meeting of Opposition leaders may take place in Patna after the crucial Karnataka Assembly polls were over as many would be busy electioneering there.

The JD(U) supremo said issues related to forging Opposition unity could be expected to be thrashed out at this meeting.

"We will definitely sit together and discuss the issue pertaining to the formation of an alliance of Opposition parties to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Currently, some leaders are busy in the assembly poll (Karnataka). Once it is over, we will finalise the venue of our meeting. If Patna is unanimously decided as the next venue of the meeting of Opposition leaders, it will be held here," Mr. Kumar said.

"We will be happy to organise this meeting in Patna," he added.

It may be recalled that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, after meeting Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, in Kolkata on April 24, had requested her counterpart to organise a meeting of all non-BJP parties in Patna to discuss Opposition unity before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during a joint press conference after their meeting, in Howrah district on April 24, 2023.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav during a joint press conference after their meeting, in Howrah district on April 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

“I have made just one request to Nitish Kumar. Jayaprakash ji's movement started from Bihar. If we have an all-party meeting in Bihar, we can then decide where we have to go next,” Ms. Banerjee had said after the meeting with Mr. Kumar in Kolkata.

Mr. Kumar, acknowledging this friendly demand by Ms. Banerjee, said " Unhone [Mamta Banerjee] to bola hin tha Patna mein meeting ke liye (Mamata Banerjee had sought the meeting in Patna)."

"We are making efforts to unite more and more parties in the country against the BJP-led Central Government. I recently met several Opposition leaders. Now I will talk to other non-BJP parties ... My aim is to unite Opposition parties before the General Elections," he said.

