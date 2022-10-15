Meeting between Punjab and Haryana Chief Ministers over SYL canal project fails to arrive at consensus

While Haryana asserted that the construction of the canal was necessary, Punjab maintained that it does not have even a ‘single drop’ of water to share with Haryana

The meeting between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal project -- the focal point of water-sharing dispute between both States -- on Friday remained inconclusive.

The meeting was held here following directions of the Supreme Court.

“Both States reached no consensus on the construction of the SYL canal,” said Mr. Khattar after the meeting.

While Haryana asserted that the construction of SYL is necessary as it is a lifeline for the State, the Punjab government maintained that it does not have even a “single drop” of water to share with Haryana.

“The Supreme Court has asked for the construction of SYL, but Punjab has disagreed to that. Now, I will be holding a meeting with the Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to brief him about today’s meeting,” said Mr. Khattar. The Haryana Chief Minister further pointed out that a tribunal of three judges had earlier held the construction of SYL necessary.

Rejecting the Haryana government’s proposal to start the construction of the canal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said, “At the time when the agreement for the canal was inked, Punjab was getting 18.56-million-acre-feet (MAF) of water which has been now reduced to 12.63 MAF. So, we don’t have any surplus water to share with any State. Haryana is currently getting 14.10 MAF of water from Sutlej, Yamuna, and other rivulets whereas Punjab is getting only 12.63 MAF. Despite being smaller in area, Haryana is getting more water than Punjab and ironically it is demanding more water at the cost of Punjab. How can we give water to Haryana if our own fields are starving for it?” asked Mr. Mann.

He said that instead of seeking water from Punjab, Haryana should in fact give water to his State from the Yamuna river. “...If Haryana really needs water, then I am ready to go with my Haryana counterpart to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to solve the issue. Before the Prime Minister, the State government will reiterate its stand that Punjab does not even have a single drop of water to share with Haryana,” the Punjab Chief Minister added.