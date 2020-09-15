Other States

Meerut woman gang-raped in moving car

A woman working in a private hospital in Meerut was allegedly gang-raped in a moving car on Monday night when she was returning home after her shift, police said.

According to SSP Ajay Sahni, two accused have been arrested and one other is on the run.

According to Devendra Singh, SHO, Medical Thana, a boy named Ranjeet who was known to the girl lured her into the car on the pretext of dropping her home and later his two friends joined him in raping her.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 15, 2020 11:54:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/meerut-woman-gang-raped-in-moving-car/article32615465.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story