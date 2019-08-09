Meerut police asks Muslims to ensure roads are not encroached during Friday prayers

Police in western Uttar Pradesh's Meerut have asked Muslims in the city to ensure that they don't encroach upon the road while holding their weekly Friday prayers to avoid traffic jams.

After holding discussions among themselves and with the administration, Muslim clerics said they would abide by the instructions of the administration and co-operate.

SSP Meerut Ajay Sahni said top Muslim clerics like the Nayab Shehar Qazi assured them that Friday prayers, during which the city mosques witness large congregations, would be held within the compounds of the mosques.

“We held talks with them. They also said that traffic gets affected (when those attending the namaz encroach on the road),” Mr. Sahni said.

Zainus Rashideen, Nayab shehar qazi, said the Muslims would abide by the administration's advisory to ensure there is no impact on traffic. He said if the mosques fill up, the faithful would be asked to line up on the terrace of the mosques.