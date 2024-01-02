Meerut municipal house ruckus | BJP intoxicated with power, says Jayant Choudhary

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
January 02, 2024 10:46 am | Updated 10:46 am IST - Meerut (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI
Jayant Chaudhary. File

Jayant Chaudhary. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Choudhary has said the BJP is "intoxicated with power" as he attacked the ruling party over an incident of alleged beating of the Opposition Councillors during a municipal corporation board meeting.

Members of the BJP and the Opposition parties came to blows during a Meerut Municipal Corporation Board meeting recently, with both sides accusing each other of insulting and attacking their Councillors.

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president reached Zahidpur on January 1 and met the councillors. "In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP leaders intoxicated with power use punches," he told reporters.

"After hearing this matter, I have come here considering it my moral responsibility. The victims are still being threatened, but they are firm and I am with them in their fight. If there is a panchayat, I will also participate in it," he said on Monday.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he wanted to ask Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath whether the punches of his MLAs and Ministers are heavier or the rights of the public representatives who raise issues directly related to the public.

"Yogi Adityanath should think that with such people in his team, how will there be justice and law and order? Yogiji himself should take action on this," he said.

A political row had erupted after the incident with the Samajwadi Party alleging that Dalit councillors were targeted by the BJP members, who denied the charge.

