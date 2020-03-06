Meerut grapples with swine flu

Ghaziabad

06 March 2020 01:34 IST

86 cases and 8 deaths have been reported in the city

While Delhi-NCR is grappling with coronavirus scare, with one case of COVID-19 reported from Ghaziabad on Thursday, neighbouring Meerut is reeling under the effect of H1N1 influenza, popularly called swine flu.

According to district officials, 8 people have died and 86 cases of H1N1 have been reported in the city including 21 constables of Provincial Armed Constabulary. “One more case of a female RAF constable has come to light. Out of 21 PAC constables, 20 have been discharged after treatment,” said Dr Raj Kumar, Chief Medical Officer.

Speaking to the The Hindu, Mr Kumar denied the charge that the high number of cases have resulted because of a lack of isolation wards in hospitals.

Advertising

Advertising

‘Seasonal outbreak’

“114 beds have been earmarked in different hospitals for the patients of swine flu. It is a seasonal outbreak. The cases will subside as the temperature increase,” he said.