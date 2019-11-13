Other States

Medium-intensity quake jolts parts of Uttarakhand

more-in

A medium-intensity earthquake shook parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday morning, the State Emergency Operation Centre here said.

The quake measuring 4.5 jolted Pithoragarh, Almora, Champawat and Bageshwar districts at 7.30 a.m. Its epicentre was near Raura-Nachni in Pithoragarh district and was at a depth of 10 km, the SEOC said. Tremors were felt in Munsyari, Pangal, Thal, Nachni, Askot and Dharchula in Pithorogarh district and also parts of Almora, Champawat, and Bageshwar district.

However, there was no report of any damage to life and property, the SEOC said quoting Pithoragarh District Magistate V.K. Jogdande.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 13, 2019 2:17:52 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/medium-intensity-quake-jolts-parts-of-uttarakhand/article29957092.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY