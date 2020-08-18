Medical society revamp set to create new posts

JAIPUR

18 August 2020 23:39 IST

It will run new medical colleges

The reorganisation of the Rajasthan Medical Education Society (RAJMES) is set to create 210 new posts, as it will run the medical colleges opened recently in several districts of the State.

The revamp will also facilitate the society’s control over academic and administrative tasks, construction works and management of financial resources of medical colleges.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot gave approval to a proposal for reorganisation of RAJMES here on Tuesday in view of an increase in its workload.

Only 27 posts were earlier approved in the society, which was operating seven medical colleges. After the revamp, RAJMES will operate 15 new medical colleges as well as the colleges to be opened in future.