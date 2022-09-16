Medical college named after PM Modi

The Medical Education Trust in Ahmedabad’s Maninagar area was the PM’s Assembly constituency during his tenure as Gujarat CM

The Hindu Bureau AHMEDABAD
September 16, 2022 00:33 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Medical Education Trust (MET) runs the college in Ahmedabad’s Maninagar area, which was PM Modi’s Assembly constituency during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. File | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

The BJP-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to rename a medical college being run by the civic body after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Medical Education Trust (MET) runs the college in Ahmedabad's Maninagar area, which was PM Modi’s Assembly constituency during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

“Now, the ‘AMC MET Medical College’, which runs from the campus of AMC-run LG Hospital in Maninagar area of the city, will be known as ‘Narendra Modi Medical College’,” announced Hitesh Barot, chairman of the municipal corporation’s standing committee.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A proposal to christen the medical college after the PM was unanimously passed in a standing committee meeting held on Thursday.

Last year, the Gujarat Cricket Association had named the Motera cricket stadium after the Prime Minister. The move had triggered a controversy.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The cricket stadium in Motera in Ahmedabad is the world’s largest cricket stadium with over one lakh seating capacity.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Gujarat
medical colleges
medical education
Ahmedabad

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app