Medical college named after PM Modi

September 16, 2022

The Medical Education Trust (MET) runs the college in Ahmedabad’s Maninagar area, which was PM Modi’s Assembly constituency during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The BJP-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has decided to rename a medical college being run by the civic body after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Medical Education Trust (MET) runs the college in Ahmedabad's Maninagar area, which was PM Modi’s Assembly constituency during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. “Now, the ‘AMC MET Medical College’, which runs from the campus of AMC-run LG Hospital in Maninagar area of the city, will be known as ‘Narendra Modi Medical College’,” announced Hitesh Barot, chairman of the municipal corporation’s standing committee. A proposal to christen the medical college after the PM was unanimously passed in a standing committee meeting held on Thursday. Last year, the Gujarat Cricket Association had named the Motera cricket stadium after the Prime Minister. The move had triggered a controversy. The cricket stadium in Motera in Ahmedabad is the world’s largest cricket stadium with over one lakh seating capacity.



