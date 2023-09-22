Media savvy DSP Mushtaq held in Srinagar on multiple graft charges

September 22, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:15 am IST - SRINAGAR

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), who hit the headlines for his initiatives and as a social media influencer, was arrested on multiple charges of corruption and destroying evidence in Srinagar on September 21.

A police spokesman said a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a Superintendent of Police, has been constituted to investigate the DSP’s case, “which has larger ramifications”.

DSP Sheikh Adil Mushtaq, posted with the 17th Indian Reserve Police, was arrested under FIR No. 149/2023 under Section 7, 7A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 167, 193, 201, 210, 218, 221 of the Indian Penal Code.

DSP Mushtaq has been sent to six days police remand. Police sources said several documents, a laptop and other electronic devices were seized from his house during the investigation.

DSP Mushtaq has been hogging the social media limelight for initiatives such as ‘Wall of Humanity’ , as part of which people would donate clothes to the poor. He also initiated the ‘Go Gurez’ campaign on social media to promote the Gurez Valley as a tourist destination. The DSP has around 50,000 followers on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

“However, police sources said DSP Mushtaq “misused his official position” and allegedly faces charges in multiple cases of corruption and extortion. He is also accused of destroying evidence,” they added.

