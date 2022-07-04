Media groups, political parties condemn latest brutal attack on journalist in Tripura

Media organisations in the State urged the government to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of journalists

Media organisations and political parties on July 4 condemned the latest incident of attack on a journalist in Tripura.

Tapas Das, who works for a widely circulated vernacular daily, received multiple injuries when a group of miscreants thrashed him at Indranagar locality after midnight on July 3.

Former Chief Minister and leader of the opposition Manik Sarkar visited the injured scribe at the GBP Hospital. He demanded immediate arrest of the perpetrators and an end to physical violence against the journalists.

Ruling BJP and opposition Congress too condemned the incident.

Media organisations, including Tripura Journalists Union, condemned the attack and expressed resentment over growing attacks and threats on journalists in the State. It urged the government to take appropriate steps to ensure the safety of media workers.

Doctors said Tapas Das sustained injuries on head and both his hands fractured. He was waylaid by the miscreants while going home after work.

Police registered a case, but no arrest has been made so far.