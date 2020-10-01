Media entry stopped inside Hathras gang rape victim's village

Ghaziabad

01 October 2020 12:01 IST

Hathras SP says Rahul and Priyanka would be stopped at the border.

The Hathras administration has blocked entry to the Boolagarhi village of the victim of gangrape and brutal assault on Thursday morning. Vikrant Vir, Suprintendent of Police, Hathras said section 144 was already in place in the district and only the media was allowed entry inside the village on Wednesday. “Now that the three-member SIT is working in the village and there is COVID 19 scare in the area, we have blocked media entry to the village.” Mr. Vir said it is a congested village and with people not adhering to social distancing and other protocols, there is a real possibility of the virus spreading in the area. “Already three of our men have tested positive,” he told The Hindu.

The girl passed away in Delhi on Tuesday and was cremated in the village in the wee hours of Wednesday by the district administration. The family alleged that they were kept out of the last rites as asked the administration to wait till morning.

On the possible visit of senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to meet the family of the victim on Thursday, Mr Vir said, “Though we haven’t received any official communication, if they visit, they would be stopped at the border. We want the family to settle down and not get influenced by social and political groups.”

He said identity cards would be checked before allowing the locals to enter the village.

Meanwhile, members of Samajwadi party who were protesting outside the village on Wednesday were tried to cross the police barricade and enter the village.