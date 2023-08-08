HamberMenu
Meat shop attacked in Gurugram, police deny links to communal violence

The stones shattered the window glass of the meat shop. Mohammad Javed, who runs the shop on rent, suffered minor injuries in the attack

August 08, 2023 10:32 am | Updated 10:32 am IST - Gurugram

PTI
A police officer said they are trying to identify the suspects and added that the attackers will be arrested soon. File. (For Representational purpose only)

A police officer said they are trying to identify the suspects and added that the attackers will be arrested soon. File. (For Representational purpose only) | Photo Credit: PTI

A group of attackers allegedly pelted stones at a meat shop near CRPF Chowk, police here said on August 8.

The stones shattered the window glass of the meat shop. Mohammad Javed, who runs the shop on rent, suffered minor injuries in the attack, they said.

The police, however, have denied that the attack was linked to the recent communal violence in Haryana in which six people, including two home guards and a cleric, were killed.

Mr. Javed said in his complaint that he was working inside the shop when he heard the sound glass shattering.

After he was hurt by a stone, Javed's nephew rushed out to find 10-12 people attacking the shop. Some of the attackers wore masks covered and had sticks in their hands, Mr. Javed said in his complaint.

Following his complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown accused under sections 323 (causing hurt),147 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 427 (causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station late on Monday, the police said.

A police officer said they are trying to identify the suspects and added that the attackers will be arrested soon.

