MDM scheme food found to be unsafe in 2 Odisha districts

The State food analyst has found food served as part of the Mid Day Meal programme “unsafe and substandard” in Kendrapara and Kandhamal districts.
Based on the finding, the Odisha State Food Commission has directed the Secretary of Department of School and Mass Education and Collectors of the two districts to take action.
According to the report, samples of loose dals sent from Kandhamal loose boiled rice collected from Kendrapara were deemed unsafe. Salt samples in Kendrapara were also substandard.
The State food testing laboratory has found synthetic colour in samples of split arhar dal, which is unsafe under Section 3(1)(zz) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.
