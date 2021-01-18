MBA graduate, three others held in Bihar for supplying illicit liquor

He sold liquor worth ₹9 lakh daily in parts of Patna: police

An MBA graduate was arrested on the intervening night of January 14-15 in Patna for supplying illicit liquor.

Atul Singh, 28, had employed over three dozen youths in his ‘business’, the police said

Over 1,100 litres of liquor worth ₹21 lakh, a bag containing ₹1.75 lakh in cash, passbooks and documents related to monetary transactions were recovered from his rented three-bedroom accommodation in Patna.

“A diary seized from Atul’s possession revealed that he sold liquor of several brands worth ₹9 lakh daily in various parts of Patna. His delivery agents were unemployed youths,” said Patrakarnagar police station in-charge Manoranjan Bharti. “He used to pay ₹500 to them after every delivery,” Mr. Bharti added.

Two of his associates, Indrajit Singh and Sanjiv Kumar, were also arrested. Later, another associate, Vishal Kumar, was also arrested and sent to 14-day judicial custody, he said.

Atul Singh, originally from Alwalpur village in Patna district, allegedly told the police that after completing his MBA, he entered into the illicit liquor business as it was the only business “proliferating in Bihar”.

The stringent Bihar Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act had come into effect in April 2016, under the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led government, with the provision of a minimum 10 year jail term for violators. However, the ban had opened several channels for smugglers to supply liquor in the dry State at rates two-three times higher than the original price. So far, over 2 lakh persons, mostly from the marginalised sections, have been arrested under the new law and over 30 lakh litres of alcohol confiscated.

‘Hub for brokers’

Recently, BJP MP from Aurangabad Sushil Kumar Singh had said prohibition in the State was a failure and that police stations had become a hub for “brokers” involved in the illegal supply of liquor. “Despite prohibition, police stations have become a hub for brokers involved in the illegal business of selling liquor in the State. Police officers patronise the sale of illegal liquor in their respective areas and only those who are weak are falsely implicated under the law. Prohibition is a failure in the State,” he said.

As many as 52 police officers in the State have been facing inquiries under the new law.

The National Family Health Survey-5 for the year 2019-20, released on December 12, had revealed that 15.5% men above the age of 15 years still consumed alcohol in the State.