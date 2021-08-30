Other States

Mayawati’s loss is Akhilesh’s gain in U.P.

Mayawati with Sukhdev Rajbhar. File   | Photo Credit: SUBIR ROY

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav called on senior BSP MLA Sukhdev Rajbhar, who has been ailing for the last two years, at the latter’s residence here in his latest move to woo the non-Yadav OBC communities.

While Mr. Rajbhar earlier this month announced that he was retiring from active politics, he ensured his son Kamlakant Rajbhar joined the SP. In a recent open letter, Mr. Rajbhar lamented that the “Bahujan movement” and “social justice” movement had weakened. He said he was entrusting his son to follow the leadership of Mr. Yadav.

Series of defections

The switch of Mr. Rajbhar’s loyalty not only gives a boost to the SP before Assembly polls scheduled next year but also adds to the series of defections from the BSP.

A five-term MLA, Mr. Rajbhar served as a Minister in the SP-BSP government and a Cabinet Minister in 1997 before being appointed the Assembly Speaker by Mayawati from 2007-12, when she was in power with a majority.

Mr. Sukhdev is currently the MLA from Didarganj in Azamgarh. Mr. Yadav won the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Azamgarh.

“His [Mr. Sukhdev’s] experience and blessings are very important for us all,” Mr. Yadav tweeted after the meeting.

The Rajbhars are a community concentrated in parts of east U.P. and outfits like the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party of Om Prakash Rajbhar have become vocal in the State politics demanding a share in power. The BSP has Bheem Rajbhar as its present State president, while the BJP has been promoting Anil Rajbhar, a Cabinet Minister under Yogi Adityanath.

Brahmin leader quits BSP

The BSP also suffered a loss in west U.P. as Brahmin leader Yogesh Dwivedi, who was active in connecting his community to the BSP over the past few weeks, quit the party on Sunday. Mr. Dwivedi, who unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Mathura and Assembly poll from Vrindavan in 2017 on BSP ticket, joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD), which is an ally of the SP in U.P.

“I did not quit BSP due to you or Behenji, but because of sector in charge Agra, Gorelal Jatav, Sangratna Sethi and Dhara Singh Azad. I served the party for 17 years,” Mr. Dwivedi said.

The SP recently inducted former two-time MLA Sigbatullah Ansari, elder brother of jailed MLA Mukhtar Ansari, while welcoming back veteran leader Ambika Chaudhary after four years. While Mr. Sigbatullah, like his brother and nephew Abbas, contested on BSP ticket in 2017, Mr. Chaudhary returned to the SP after leaving the BSP.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles

Maharashtra BJP launches protest for reopening temples

The Rane-Uddhav spat | Talking Politics with Nistula Hebbar

Delhi to implement action plan to combat climate change by year end

Union Education Minister seeks Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik’s intervention for issuing marksheets to UG students

1 worker killed, 2 injured in reactor blast in Gujarat chemical unit

India ready to deal with changing Afghan situation: Rajnath

Terminate ‘faulty’ Power Purchase Agreements, Sidhu tells Govt.

2 Uttar Pradesh Congress leaders resign from party, say loyal members being neglected

Devotees throng temples in Mathura on Janmashtami

Tiranga Yatra | Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh among AAP leaders booked by Uttar Pradesh police for violating COVID-19 norms

BJP MLA Tanmoy Ghosh joins Trinamool Congress

BSF lodges strong protest with Border Guard Bangladesh after attack on patrol

Fake death certificate case: Madhya Pradesh govt suspends 3 employees; FIR registered

Rajasthan govt announces cash rewards for Paralympic medal winners; shooter Avani Lekhara to get ₹3 cr

Non-bailable warrants against three in fake COVID-19 testing scam during Kumbh

Narayan Rane fails to appear before Raigad police, lawyer says he is unwell

Rane-Uddhav spat: Farmer outfits warn MVA govt., BJP to stop politicking over ‘non-issues’

ED notice a love letter for political workers, not death warrant: Sanjay Raut

RLD workers burn effigy of Haryana CM over lathicharge on farmers

Militant killed near LoC in J&K’s Poonch
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2021 7:45:40 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/mayawatis-loss-is-akhileshs-gain-in-up/article36185221.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY