Mayawati suspends MLA in Madhya Pradesh for backing CAA

Declaring that the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) acts immediately against legislators who breaks party discipline, party president Mayawati on Sunday suspended the membership of an MLA in Madhya Pradesh, Ramabai Parihar, for not toeing its line on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and supporting it publicly. The BSP has two MLAs in the State and supports the Kamal Nath government

As Ms. Parihar backed the new law brought in by the BJP government at the Centre at a function in her Patharia Assembly constituency in Damoh district, it drew the ire of the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, whose party voted against the Bill in Parliament and has been vociferously calling out police action against protesters in the State.

On Saturday, in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Patel, Ms. Parihar congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the “smooth passage” of the Bill, and was extolled in return by the BJP leaders. “It is a decision which should have been taken much before. I and my family support the CAA,” she had said.

Ms. Mayawati said on Twitter: “The BSP is a disciplined party and in case MPs or MLAs break its discipline, immediate action is taken. In the same order, BSP MLA Ramabai Parihar from Patheria has been suspended from the party for supporting the CAA. She has been banned from taking part in party events.”

The BSP was the first to oppose the ‘divisive’ and ‘unconstitutional’ law, even voted against it in Parliament and had submitted a memorandum to the President requesting it be rolled back, Ms. Mayawati wrote, “Still, MLA Parihar supported the CAA. In the past too she has been warned to toe the party line.” Last year, the Congress unseated the BJP to return to power in Madhya Pradesh after 15 years, with the support of the BSP, one Samajwadi MLA and four independents.