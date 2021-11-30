Mayawati rules out talks with Bhim Army

LUCKNOW

30 November 2021 19:33 IST

Muslims being hounded by BJP regime, says BSP chief

There was no question of talks with Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati asserted on Tuesday.

Responding to questions, she reiterated that the BSP would contest all 403 seats alone.

Asked by a journalist what she thought of Mr. Azad’s visit to Lucknow where he stated that he would try and talk to leaders of other parties, including her, for possible alliances, Ms. Mayawati sounded dismissive.

“When I have told you that BSP will fight alone on its own strength, then such a question does not arise,” Ms. Mayawati said at a press conference.

Mr. Azad, who belongs to the same Dalit sub-caste as Ms. Mayawati, Jatav, has shown interest in next year’s Assembly election, sparking speculation on the likely impact on the already depleted BSP.

Ms. Mayawati also said that if voted to power for the fifth time, her government would take care of the interests and welfare of Jats, Muslims and the most-backward communities. She accused the BJP government of bringing in new rules and laws, and often taking the support of courts, to make the provisions of reservation ineffective.

The BSP chief said Muslims were being harassed by the BJP government through false cases and that terror was being created among the community through new rules and laws.

“At all levels, Muslims are despondent and their progress has come to a halt,” she said after holding a meeting of party office-bearers belonging to the Jat, Muslim and MBC communities.