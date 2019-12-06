Other States

Mayawati praises Hyderabad police post-encounter, asks UP, Delhi police to take inspiration

“The action that has been taken by the Hyderabad Police is praiseworthy,” says the former UP Chief Minister

BSP president and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati on Friday praised the Hyderabad Police for its strong action against the accused in the gang rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinarian and asked the UP Police to take inspiration from them.

“The action that has been taken by the Hyderabad Police is praiseworthy,” Ms. Mayawati said, reacting to the encounter killings of the four accused arrested in connection with the case.

“In UP, this is happening every day not just in one district but in every district. Be it young girls or aged women, nobody is being spared. There is jungle raj in UP,” she said, adding that when she was Chief Minister she had acted even against members of her own party.

The former CM asked the State police to take inspiration from Hyderabad police and take strict action against culprits in such cases.

“Uttar Pradesh and Delhi police will have to change,” she added.

