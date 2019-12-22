Mayawati hits out at Bhim Army chief again

Other States

The BSP leader appealed to her party workers to be cautious of “such selfish elements, organisations and parties”

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Sunday fired a fresh salvo at Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad and accused him of affecting the party votes.

Mayawati wondered why Aazad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was participating in the protests outside Jama Masjid in Delhi instead of doing it in the state.

“This is because assembly election is around the corner in Delhi,” said Mayawati.

“The Dalits are of the view that Bhim Army’s Chandrashekhar is playing at the hands of the rival parties, and as a part of conspiracy, when the polls are around the corner, he stages protest and then goes to jail to affect the party’s votes in states where BSP is strong,” she said.

The BSP leader appealed to her party workers to be cautious of “such selfish elements, organisations and parties”.

“Such elements are never inducted into the party no matter how efforts they make,” she said.

