Mayawati hits at Congress after Kharge’s election, alleges party makes Dalit ‘scapegoats’

After the Indian National Congress (INC) party elected Mallikarjun Kharge, a leader from the Dalit community as its national president, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and four-time Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati on Thursday targeted the grand-old-party alleging that the Congress makes Dalits ‘scapegoats’ in its tough times. The BSP leader also said that the history of the 138-year-old party is of neglecting the downtrodden community and its leaders like B.R. Ambedkar.

“The history of the Congress party highlights that it has always insulted/neglected icon of the Dalits and downtrodden like respected Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and his community. In the good days, the Congress party does not show concern for the security and honour of Dalits, but makes them a scapegoat during the party’s bad days,” a tweet by Ms. Mayawati in Hindi reads.

She further alleged that the grand-old-party promotes non-Dalit persons when it is in power, but like today when it is out from power puts Dalits on the forefront. “The Congress party promotes non-Dalit persons when it is in power, but like today when it is out from power puts Dalits on the forefront. Isn’t this politics of deceit? People ask if this is the real love of the Congress towards Dalits,” Ms. Mayawati added in her Tweet.

On Wednesday, Mr. Kharge, 80, became the 98th president of the Congress party by defeating Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor in a contest in which Mr. Kharge was backed by the old guards of the party who are close to the Gandhi family. The new president will take over on October 26 as the first non-Gandhi president of the party in 24-years. Mr. Kharge who hails from Karnataka has more than 50-years of parliamentary experience and become a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) in 1972. He is also the third Dalit leader to become the party chief in the Congress’s 138-year-old history, the other Dalit president’s were former Deputy PM Jagjivan Ram and former Andhra Pradesh CM Damodaram Sanjivayya.

