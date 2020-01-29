Other States

Mayawati for granting ‘refuge’ to Pakistan Muslims

Bahujan Samaj Party president Mayawati on Tuesday pitched for granting “refuge” to Pakistani Muslims who faced atrocities in their country. She asked on Twitter if the BJP government could honour “Pakistan-origin singer” Adnan Sami with citizenship and Padma Shri, then why could it not give “refuge” to Pakistani Muslims who were victims of atrocities and excesses. “It will be better if the Centre rethinks the CAA,” she said.

