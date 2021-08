LUCKNOW:

06 August 2021 12:36 IST

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has demanded that a caste census for the other backward castes be done.

On Thursday, she said the BSP had always raised the demand.

If the Central Government takes a "positive step" in this regard, the BSP would support the move in and outside Parliament, she said.

