Other StatesLUCKNOW 03 June 2021 18:59 IST
Comments
Mayawati expels 2 senior BSP MLAs
Updated: 03 June 2021 19:00 IST
She does not specify their “anti-party activities”.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled the party’s two senior MLAs for their alleged “anti-party” activities in the recent panchayat polls.
Party’s leader of the Legislative Assembly Lalji Verma and former State party chief Ram Achal Rajbhar belong to the OBC communities and hail from Purvanchal.
Ms. Mayawati did not specify their “anti-party activities”.
Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali, BSP MLA from Mubarakpur in Azamgarh, replaces Mr. Verma in the Assembly.
Mr. Verma, a five-time MLA, is a Kurmi, while Mr. Rajbhar, also an MLA for five times, belongs to the Rajbhar caste.
More In Other States
Read more...