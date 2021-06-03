Mayawati expels 2 senior BSP MLAs

BSP chief Mayawati. File

LUCKNOW

03 June 2021 18:59 IST

She does not specify their “anti-party activities”.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled the party’s two senior MLAs for their alleged “anti-party” activities in the recent panchayat polls.

Party’s leader of the Legislative Assembly Lalji Verma and former State party chief Ram Achal Rajbhar belong to the OBC communities and hail from Purvanchal.

Ms. Mayawati did not specify their “anti-party activities”.

Advertising

Advertising

Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali, BSP MLA from Mubarakpur in Azamgarh, replaces Mr. Verma in the Assembly.

Mr. Verma, a five-time MLA, is a Kurmi, while Mr. Rajbhar, also an MLA for five times, belongs to the Rajbhar caste.