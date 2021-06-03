Other States

Mayawati expels 2 senior BSP MLAs

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday expelled the party’s two senior MLAs for their alleged “anti-party” activities in the recent panchayat polls.

Party’s leader of the Legislative Assembly Lalji Verma and former State party chief Ram Achal Rajbhar belong to the OBC communities and hail from Purvanchal.

Ms. Mayawati did not specify their “anti-party activities”.

Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali, BSP MLA from Mubarakpur in Azamgarh, replaces Mr. Verma in the Assembly.

Mr. Verma, a five-time MLA, is a Kurmi, while Mr. Rajbhar, also an MLA for five times, belongs to the Rajbhar caste.


