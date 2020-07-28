Mayawati claims Dalits prevented from cremating body in Uttar Pradesh, demands probe

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday claimed that a Dalit woman’s body was removed from the funeral pyre near Agra as the cremation ground on which the last rites were being performed belonged to upper castes and demanded an inquiry into it.
In a tweet, she said, “In U.P. near Agra, the body of a Dalit woman was removed from the funeral pyre by people of upper classes having casteist mentality because the cremation ghat belonged to upper castes which is most shameful and most condemnable.’ In a related tweet, she said, “In this casteist and most disgusting incident, a high-level inquiry should be done by the U.P. government and the culprits should be given harshest punishment so that such an incident is not repeated in the state, this is the demand of the BSP.”
The BSP supremo also demanded financial assistance for the family of a Dalit doctor, belonging to Madhya Pradesh who died of coronavirus in Delhi.
The Delhi government should shun its casteist mentality and extend all help to his (doctor) family who had taken loan for his education,” she said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath