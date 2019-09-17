Mayawati calls Congress untrustworthy after MLAs switch sides

Soon after six of her party MLAs switched camp to the Congress in Rajasthan, BSP supremo Mayawati on Tuesday said the Congress had given proof of being an “untrustworthy” party.

“This is a betrayal of the BSP movement which has been done again when the BSP was providing unconditional outside support to the Congress government,” Ms. Mayawati said.

Instead of fighting its opposing parties, the Congress is only hurting parties who support it, she alleged. “This makes the Congress an anti-SC, anti-ST and anti-OBC party and it has never been serious and honest about the reservation rights of these groups,” she said.

In a series of tweets in Hindi, Ms. Mayawati further alleged that the Congress was always opposed to Bhimrao Ambedkar and his humanist ideology.

“Due to these reasons, Dr. Ambedkar had to resign from the post of the country’s first law Minister,” Ms. Mayawati said.