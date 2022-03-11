Mayawati blames media for BSP rout

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Friday blamed the “casteist media” for driving away Muslims from her.

She said the fear of a ‘ jungle raj’ if the Samajwadi Party came to power made its other supporters shift to the BJP.

After the party recorded its lowest ever tally of winning only one seat in the current Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Ms. Mayawati said it was the media’s aggressive propaganda showing the BSP as the “B team of the BJP” that drove away Muslims and anti-BJP voters.

“This decision by the Muslims harmed the BSP because the party’s supporters among the upper castes, backwards and other communities were made to fear that the ‘jungle raj’ will return to U.P. again if the SP is elected to power. That is why these communities went to the BJP,” Ms. Mayawati said.