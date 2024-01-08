GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mayawati asks Akhilesh to introspect on SP’s anti-Dalit policies before attacking the BSP

‘He should definitely look into himself and own tainted image of working for strengthening the BJP and rapprochement with the saffron party,’ she posted on X

January 08, 2024 04:55 am | Updated 04:55 am IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati. File

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Sunday asked her Samajwadi Party (SP) counterpart Akhilesh Yadav to introspect before making any unrestrained jibes at her party. The BSP chief’s statement comes a day after Mr. Yadav took a swipe at the BSP while speaking to reporters during an event in Ballia district. Asked whether the BSP would join the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance, Mr. Yadav asked in return, “Who will give an assurance after that?”

“Before the SP chief, known by his and his government’s especially anti-Dalit policies and working style, takes an unrestrained jibe at the BSP, he should definitely look into himself and own tainted image of working for strengthening the BJP and rapprochement with the saffron party,” Ms. Mayawati posted on social media platform X.

The former four-time U.P. CM further targeted the SP over its allegedly tottering stand on fighting communal forces. “Also, who can forget the blessings given by the then SP president to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before and after winning the Lok Sabha elections. And then how can the public forget the meetings of the SP leaders with the BJP leadership after their government was formed [at the Centre]? In such a situation, would it be appropriate to believe SP fights communal forces?” she asked.

The SP and BSP, allies in 2019 parliamentary election, parted ways soon afterward, and have continuously targeted each other for ‘going soft’ on the ruling BJP.

