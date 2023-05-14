ADVERTISEMENT

Mayawati accuses BJP of misusing govt. machinery in U.P. mayoral polls

May 14, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Lucknow

The BJP on Saturday swept the mayoral elections, winning the posts in all 17 municipal corporations

PTI

BSP chief Mayawati on May 14, 2023, accused BJP of using any means at its disposal to win the Uttar Pradesh urban local body polls. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A day after results of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh were announced, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on May 14 accused the ruling BJP of misusing government machinery, and said her party will not sit silently over it.

ALSO READ
BSP has given proper representation to Muslims in U.P. urban body polls: Mayawati

The BJP on Saturday swept the mayoral elections, winning the posts in all 17 municipal corporations in Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Jhansi, Bareilly, Mathura-Vrindavan, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Firozabad and Meerut.

In a series of tweets in Hindi on Sunday, Mayawati said, "The BSP is not going to sit silently over the BJP's misuse of government machinery."

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She also accused the ruling party of using any means (' saam', ' daam', ' dand', ' bhed') at its disposal, and said, "When the time comes, the BJP will definitely face the consequences."

Thanking people for extending support to her party, the BSP chief said, "Gratitude and thanks to the people for reposing faith in the BSP and voting for its candidates despite facing a host of adverse circumstances. Had this election been free and fair, the results would have been something else. If the mayoral elections were conducted using ballot papers, the BSP would had won." The BSP had fielded mayor candidates on all the 17 seats in the state but none could register a win.

"Whether it's the BJP or the SP, both parties are equally adept at winning elections through misuse of power. This is why the ruling party often manages to secure more seats through manipulation, and this election was no different. It is a matter of great concern," Mayawati added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US