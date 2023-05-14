Mayawati accuses BJP of misusing govt. machinery in U.P. mayoral polls

May 14, 2023 11:46 am | Updated 11:46 am IST - Lucknow

A day after results of the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh were announced, Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on May 14 accused the ruling BJP of misusing government machinery, and said her party will not sit silently over it.

The BJP on Saturday swept the mayoral elections, winning the posts in all 17 municipal corporations in Varanasi, Lucknow, Ayodhya, Jhansi, Bareilly, Mathura-Vrindavan, Moradabad, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Shahjahanpur, Ghaziabad, Agra, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Firozabad and Meerut.

In a series of tweets in Hindi on Sunday, Mayawati said, "The BSP is not going to sit silently over the BJP's misuse of government machinery."

She also accused the ruling party of using any means (' saam', ' daam', ' dand', ' bhed') at its disposal, and said, "When the time comes, the BJP will definitely face the consequences."

1. यूपी निकाय चुनाव में भाजपा के साम, दाम, दण्ड, भेद आदि अनेकों हथकण्डों के इस्तेमाल के साथ ही साथ इनके द्वारा सरकारी मशीनरी के दुरुपयोग से बीएसपी चुप होकर बैठने वाली नहीं है, बल्कि वक्त आने पर इसका जवाब बीजेपी को ज़रूर मिलेगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) May 14, 2023

Thanking people for extending support to her party, the BSP chief said, "Gratitude and thanks to the people for reposing faith in the BSP and voting for its candidates despite facing a host of adverse circumstances. Had this election been free and fair, the results would have been something else. If the mayoral elections were conducted using ballot papers, the BSP would had won." The BSP had fielded mayor candidates on all the 17 seats in the state but none could register a win.

"Whether it's the BJP or the SP, both parties are equally adept at winning elections through misuse of power. This is why the ruling party often manages to secure more seats through manipulation, and this election was no different. It is a matter of great concern," Mayawati added.