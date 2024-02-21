'Stampede-like situation' in opposition parties, workers joining BJP in droves: UP Deputy CM Maurya

February 21, 2024 05:16 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - Lucknow

There is a "stampede-like situation" in opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress workers are joining the BJP in droves, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed on Wednesday.

Addressing reporters alongside fellow Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak and the BJP's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, Mr. Maurya said workers from the opposition parties are joining the BJP, attracted by the welfare schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for all sections of society.

"Many leaders of the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress joined the BJP today (Wednesday)," he said.

"A stampede-like situation is being seen in the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress due to people from these parties joining the BJP," he added.

Mr. Maurya also claimed that the BJP will win all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the general elections.

