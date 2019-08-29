Matriliny, border dispute may keep some Garos out of NRC

A sizeable number of people belonging to the Garo tribe are expected to be excluded from Assam’s updated National Register of Citizens to be published on August 31. The reasons: their matrilineal culture and Assam-Meghalaya boundary dispute.

Most of matrilineal Garos inhabit the western half of Meghalaya. Some inhabit two districts of western Assam — Goalpara and Kamrup — in villages along the border with Meghalaya.

“In our society, the men come to live with their in-laws after marriage. Some men from Meghalaya wedded into families in Assam could not get pre-1971 documents from the government or the nokmas [village chieftains]. They are expected to miss out on the NRC,” Thengsil Sangma, general secretary of the United Garo Autonomous Council Movement Committee (Assam), told The Hindu.

March 24, 1971 is the cut-off date for considering a person’s citizenship in Assam.

Mr. Sangma, based in Goalpara, said more than 60% of Garos living in Assam made it into the NRC published on July 30, 2018. Half of the remaining 40% comprise those who relocated or came to Assam from Meghalaya after marriage and have documents to get into the citizens’ list. Some of the Garos in Kamrup district to the east of Goalpara have faced a similar issue. But matrilineal complications have not played as big a part in their exclusion as has as an inter-State boundary dispute.

Disputed areas

There are 12 disputed areas along the Assam-Meghalaya border, an outcome of Meghalaya challenging the Assam Reorganisation Act of 1971 after being carved out of Assam in 1972. One of the disputed areas is Langpih, which Meghalaya claims is in its West Khasi Hills district. Assam calls the village Lampi and claims it is in Kamrup district.

“We don’t have the data yet, but we have estimated that at least 20% of the people in the border areas are likely to be excluded from the NRC for not submitting their legacy data in time. This should work out to 5,000 people,” Anindra Marak, the president of Garo National Council’s Kamrup district unit said.

There are more than 130 Garo-inhabited villages and hamlets in Kamrup district. Most of these are within 5 km from the Assam-Meghalaya border.

Some members of the community, Mr. Marak said, did not apply for the NRC because of their belief that they belong to Meghalaya and not Assam. Many Garos resent being left out of Meghalaya at the time of the creation of the State because of lack of development and alleged neglect by the local authorities in Assam.