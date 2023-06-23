Mathura temple bans shorts, night suit

June 23, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - Mathura

Radharani temple in Barsana has issued an order that bars people wearing half-pants, bermuda shorts, and mini skirts from entering the temple.

A poster posted outside the temple on June 22 says the order will come into effect in a week, said Rasbihari Goswami, a temple official.

The temple authorities have also proscribed night suits and torn jeans inside the premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Allahabad HC asks trial court to take up Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah land dispute case

Some months back, Radha Damodar temple here too had banned the entry of those wearing such clothes.

On June 21, the management of Birua Badi temple in Budaun district imposed a dress code for people visiting the temple, banning jeans, t-shirts, night suits, torn jeans and other such dresses inside the temple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.