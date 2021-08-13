Mathura man gets jail term 'till last breath' for raping stepdaughter

Mathura

13 August 2021 12:57 IST

The court said he deserved no leniency as he was the custodian of the minor girl when the incident happened

A special court in Mathura awarded life imprisonment 'till last breath' to a man for kidnapping and raping his stepdaughter.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court judge, Amar Singh, also imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 2 lakh on the convict, Saubi.

In case the convict fails to deposit the fine, the government would pay Rs 2 lakh to the victim as compensation, cancelling bail of the convict, the judge ordered.

Advertising

Advertising

Sharing the details about the incident, the Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC), Subhash Chandra Chaturvedi said that on February 2, 2013 Saubi kidnapped the girl, who was 15 then, and raped her when her mother had gone to a relative's place.

Upon her return, the mother filed a complaint against Saubi, also alleging that he stole a motorbike, Rs 1.05 lakh cash, and jewellery.

After the death of her first husband, the woman had married Saubi, a resident of Aligarh, expecting him to support the family, the ADGC said.