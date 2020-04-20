Mathura folk artistes curse virus in Braj Bhasha, spread awareness through music

Known for capturing bucolic settings and spiritual meanings in sweet Braj Bhasha, folk singers, composers and poets in Mathura have found a new theme to express their creativity: COVID-19.

In one such song, “corona tero nash jayego, toku koi thor milego na”, which has gone viral on social media, poet Bharti Sharma curses the virus that it will not find any place to hide. What makes the song so special is the way Ms. Sharma brings out the problems being faced by the people in the region, which is popular for its food and pilgrim centres.

“Instead of being preachy like government advertisements, I have tried to humanise the problem. We are missing our jalebi and kachodi breakfast and, of course, our peda and pan masala. So, I have tried to bring this out in the folk song which is like giving an ulhana (a curse) to coronavirus for making us miss the little joys of life,” says Ms. Sharma who writes on social themes like dowry and gender equality.

“My daughter suggested that I should write something on the problems of the lockdown. People of Mathura are avid foodies. I can’t finish my meal without a sweet. Now, I have to prepare it myself,” chuckles Ms. Sharma, who teaches in a private school. Instead of creating fear about the disease, she says, the song tries to ease its pressure by talking about the vicissitudes of life during the lockdown. “I have also tried to convey how the devotees are missing their Krishna and Yamuna ghats,” she says.

Lokesh Sharma, who has composed and rendered the song, says he has been flooded with calls from different parts of the country since the song has gone viral. “Somebody forwarded the poem of Bhartiji on my WhatsApp. I found the lines compelling and as I had no work during the lockdown, I composed it on a traditional track that is sung during weddings. With no singer available, I decided to give it my voice as well. In a couple of days, it went viral and requests for interviews from local channels started coming.”

At a time when urban India is trying to fight the COVID-19 fear through online violin and piano classes, Mr. Sharma, who runs an audio studio in Mathura, says it is a kind of social charity. “I have heard some playback singers are singing their popular songs to entertain viewers on television. We have created something fresh for the rural and small-town audience in our language. We might not gain anything monetarily, but it has given us fame outside Mathura,” he says.

Mr. Sharma has already composed three more songs in different rasas and is looking forward to creating an album on the contagion.

Meanwhile, Pramod Kumar, who works in the local court in Mathura and is a graded artist at All India Radio, has come up with a ‘Languriya lok geet’ to convey the dangers of COVID-19 to the local people. “Languriya songs are usually sung during navratra in Braj region, where the male devotees of Hanuman and Durga are addressed as languriyas. Taking the tune of one of the popular songs, I wrote, composed and sang ‘ghar ke bahar phire corona, ghar mein hi rahiyo Languriya’.” It was noticed by Ashok Chakradhar. He shared it on his Facebook page and soon it became viral. Inspired, Mr. Kumar has now composed songs taking tunes from the traditional dhola and rasiya genres of Braj folk music. “The idea is to entertain and inform people in rural areas,” he says.

Neetu Goswami, a professor of Hindi at RCA College in Mathura, has composed a folk song in raas style to address the problems arising out of the disease. In the song, “sun le bhori gwalin pyari, phaili karan corona bimari”, she urges a gopi — Dr. Goswami says in Mathura every girl is a gopi and every boy is Krishna — to keep her beloved indoors.

‘Not just a dialect’

“The region has given us great poets like Surdas, Ghananand, Raskhan, Amir Khusrau and Kaka Hathrasi. Most of the Bhakti poetry is in Braj Bhasha and is spoken by around 1.5 crore people. With its well-established grammar and syntax, it is no longer just a dialect and should be considered a language. In the last few decades, Awadhi has received more attention. This unforeseen situation has given poets of Braj Bhasha a chance to revive interest in the sweet language of the common man,” she said.