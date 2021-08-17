Mathura court dismisses police plea to further quiz Kappan

Ghaziabad

17 August 2021 14:08 IST

A Mathura court on Monday rejected an Uttar Pradesh police application seeking permission to take a further statement from journalist Siddique Kappan, who has been booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and is lodged in the Mathura jail.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Pandey dismissed the demand of the police/ STF to further interrogate the journalist.

Mr. Kappan and three others were arrested on October 5, 2020, in Maat, Mathura, when they were on their way to a Hathras village to meet the family of an alleged rape and murder victim. The police held that they were planning to foment tension in the area.

In his application, Vinod Kumar Sirohi, Deputy Superintendent of Police STF Field Unit, Gautam Buddh Nagar, who has investigated the case, said it was necessary to interrogate Kappan in relation to the sentence handwritten on the literature/ document of the banned organisation SIMI that was recovered from the room of the accused. “Apart from this, information is also to be sought from the accused regarding the work allotted to Kappan in the minutes of the general meeting of Popular Front of India,” the application said.

Wills Mathews, advocate representing Mr. Kappan, submitted that the investigation was complete and the charge sheet was filed on April 3, 2021. He argued that the police’s position that further investigation was needed, in this 10th month of registration of the FIR, was against the letter and spirit of Criminal Procedure Code and amounted to a violation of the Fundamental Rights of the accused.

Mr. Mathews also pointed out that Mr. Kappan had expressed his willingness to undergo a lie detector test or bain-mapping in a reply on April 4 this year. He also submitted Mr. Kappan was suffering from poor vision and pain in the eyes because of diabetes and was refused treatment despite specific directions of the Supreme Court on April 28 in the habeus corpus writ petition filed by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists.

In this regard, the court decided to seek a report from the jail authorities on August 28. It also sought a response from the police on an application filed for default bail under section 167 (2) of the Cr.PC.