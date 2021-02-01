Massive response to panchayat of khaps in Baghpat

Ghaziabad

01 February 2021 03:16 IST

It was called in response to the eviction of elderly farmers

Panchayats in western Uttar Pradesh continue to draw massive crowds. On Sunday, the scene shifted to Baraut town of Baghpat district where a panchayat of khaps was called in response to the eviction of elderly farmers from a sit-in on the Baraut-Saharanpur highway.

Held after the emotional outburst of BKU leader Rakesh Tikait at the Ghazipur border, the panchayat saw the participation of Desh khap, Chuabisi khap, Chaugama khap and Thamba khap among others.

After the meeting, Desh khap head Surendra Chaudhary appealed to farmers to move to the Ghazipur border in turns.

He said the Additional District Magistrate and the circle officer of Baraut attended the meeting and promised that the case against the farmers would be taken back and their belongings would be returned. “The ADM regretted the forceful removal of farmers at night,” he said.

The farmers were removed on Wednesday after the NHAI made a complaint to the administration that the construction work was getting delayed because of the protest.

A local source said the administration tried hard to put a spanner by invoking Section 144. “Even the tent houses were reluctant to provide material because of the administrative pressure but the sheer number of farmers that peacefully attended the meeting forced the administration on the back foot,” he alleged.

Circle officer Alok Singh said no farmers were named in the FIR lodged by the NHAI. “It is against unidentified persons and no specific site has been mentioned. It will continue to hold and be investigated.”

Mr. Singh said some belongings like mattresses and tents were seized from the spot and would be returned to the elders. “The farmers have decided to provide moral support to those sitting at the Ghazipur border.” On the violation of Section 144, Mr. Singh said a decision would be taken on it after consultation with the administration.