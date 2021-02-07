Watch | Massive flood in Dhauliganga

07 February 2021 13:29 IST

A video on the massive flood in Dhauli Ganga, Joshimath.

Glacier breaks off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, causing flash flood in Dhauliganga and endangering people, according to officials. Chamoli police (in Uttarakhand) tweets that people in the Tapovan-Reni area have been informed that on account of a glacier breaking off, the Rishiganga hydel power project has been damaged. On account of this, the level of the river is rising on account of which people living along the Alaknanda river are advised to move to safer areas.

Advertising

Advertising