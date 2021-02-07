Other States

Watch | Massive flood in Dhauli Ganga

Glacier breaks off at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, causing flash flood in Dhauli Ganga and endangering people, according to officials. Chamoli police (in Uttarakhand) tweets that people in the Tapovan-Reni area have been informed that on account of a glacier breaking off, the Rishiganga hydel power project has been damaged. On account of this, the level of the river is rising on account of which people living along the Alaknanda river are advised to move to safer areas.

