Massive fire in ONGC’s Surat plant

A series of explosions sparked a massive fire in ONGC’s gas processing plant at Hazira in Surat early morning on Thursday.
However, there has been no casualty due to the blasts and fire in the sprawling plant.
The intensity of the blasts were so strong that it was heard some 10km in place.
“The fire broke out in the inlet gas terminal of the plant following three massive blasts at 3.05am. No other industry in the area was affected," Surat collector Dhaval Patel told media persons in Surat.
“The fire took place in the gas terminal plant and the technical activity to reduce the air pressure has been carried out by the ONGC officials,” he added.
Fire tenders from Surat were pressed into the service while advanced fire tenders were rushed from Ahmedabad also.
