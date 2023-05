May 13, 2023 11:33 am | Updated 11:33 am IST - Bareilly:

A massive fire broke out on Saturday, May 13, 2023, at a chemical factory in the Parsakhera Industrial Area of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, said police.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit, the police further said.

The residents of the surrounding area have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Six fire tenders are present at the spot.

Further details are awaited.