Massive fire breaks out at car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda

Bathinda

30 April 2021 01:52 IST

No loss of human life was reported

At least 40 vehicles were gutted in a fire at a two-storey car showroom in Punjab's Bathinda district on Thursday, police said.

No loss of human life was reported, they said. A watchman saw smoke coming out of the AVC Motors showroom located on the Mansa road, police said.

Police suspect that a short circuit might have been the cause of the fire. Several fire tenders were deployed to put out the fire, they said.

