Massive fire at ONGC’s Hazira plant in Surat extinguished; no casualty

However, no casualty has been reported from the series of blasts that triggered fire in Hazira gas processing plant.

A series of explosions sparked a massive fire in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s (ONGC) gas processing plant at Hazira in Surat early morning on Thursday. However, there has been no casualty due to the blasts and fire in the sprawling plant and was later extinguished, an official said.

Fire tenders from Surat were pressed into the service while advanced fire tenders were rushed from Ahmedabad also. "Fire vehicles of the ONGC, Surat Municipal Corporation and local industrial units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control," the official said.

The inlet gas terminal where the fire broke out was cordoned off and the plant secured, he said, adding the cause of the fire will be ascertained after cooling operations are completed.

The ONGC in a tweet said, “A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person.”

“Fire has been completely extinguished. Efforts are being made to resume normal operations at the earliest,” it said in another tweet.

The intensity of the blasts were so strong that it was heard some 10km in place. “The fire broke out in the inlet gas terminal of the plant following three massive blasts at 3.05am. No other industry in the area was affected," Surat collector Dhaval Patel told media persons in Surat.

“The fire took place in the gas terminal plant and the technical activity to reduce the air pressure has been carried out by the ONGC officials,” he added.

(With inputs from PTI)