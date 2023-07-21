Massive fire at market in Howrah, over 50 shops suffer damage

July 21, 2023 07:33 am | Updated 07:33 am IST - Howrah (West Bengal):

A massive fire broke out in Howrah in the early hours of Friday, July 21, 2023, in which over 50 shops were burnt. A total of 12 fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Speaking about the incident, Divisional Fire Officer Ranjan Kumar Ghosh said, "As soon as we got information about the incident, fire engines were sent to the spot immediately from the Howrah headquarters. We are working to put out the fire. However there is some water problem."

Local shopkeepers alleged that the fire has led to damages to hundreds of shops. One of the officials said that many shops are located at the place.

No reports of causalties have been reported so far in the blaze.

Further details are awaited.