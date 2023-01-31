ADVERTISEMENT

14 dead, 12 injured in massive fire at Jharkhand apartment

January 31, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Dhanbad (Jharkhand)

ANI

As many as 14 people and 12 were injured were killed in a fire that broke out in an apartment in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand, the Deputy Commissioner of Dhanbad said on January 31.

As per the Deputy Commissioner, the 14 dead include 10 women, three men and one child.

The fire broke out at Dhanbad’s Ashirwad Tower Apartment leaving several people trapped inside it, the officials said.

The officials informed that a rescue operation is under way.

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren expressed condolences over the death of people due to the fire.

“The district administration is working on a war footing and treatment is being provided to those injured in the accident,” he tweeted.

Related Topics

Jharkhand / fire

