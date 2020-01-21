Massive fire at 10-storey commercial building in Surat

A massive fire broke out in a 10-storey commercial building at Raghuvir Market in Saroli area of Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday morning.

According to local sources, the market was ablaze and fire tenders have reached the spot.

A total of 57 fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on January 8, there was a minor fire in the same complex.