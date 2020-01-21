Other States

Massive fire at 10-storey commercial building in Surat

According to local sources, the market was ablaze and fire tenders have reached the spot.

According to local sources, the market was ablaze and fire tenders have reached the spot.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

more-in

A total of 57 fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze at Raghuvir Market in Saroli area

A massive fire broke out in a 10-storey commercial building at Raghuvir Market in Saroli area of Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday morning.

According to local sources, the market was ablaze and fire tenders have reached the spot.

A total of 57 fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier on January 8, there was a minor fire in the same complex.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Gujarat
Surat
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 9:01:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/massive-fire-at-10-storey-commercial-building-in-surat/article30612563.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY