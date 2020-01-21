Massive fire at 10-storey commercial building in Surat

A massive fire broke out in a 10-storey commercial building at Raghuvir Market in Saroli area of Surat in Gujarat on Tuesday morning.
According to local sources, the market was ablaze and fire tenders have reached the spot.
A total of 57 fire tenders are trying to douse the blaze. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Earlier on January 8, there was a minor fire in the same complex.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.