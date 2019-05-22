Massive crackdown after Arunachal MLA killing: Rijiju

The killing of the Arunachal Pradesh legislator and 10 others allegedly by members of the NSCN(IM) has put a question mark on the yet to be concluded Naga peace deal.

Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said “politicians and important people” were primarily responsible for the situation “as at times they take the help of insurgents.” The Naga peace accord has been hanging fire since the Centre, represented by interlocutor R.N. Ravi, signed a framework agreement with the NSCN-IM in 2015, the largest group representing the Nagas then.

Progressively, the Centre also signed a preamble in November 2017 with six Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) to further hold discussions to find a solution to the issue lingering on for decades.

The NSCN (IM) has been fighting for a ‘Greater Nagaland’, or Nagalim. It wants to extend Nagaland’s borders by including Naga-dominated areas in neighbouring Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh, to unite 1.2 million Nagas.

A senior government official said the killings were a result of rivalry between two factions of the NSCN(IM).

Last year, a parliamentary panel quoted the Home Ministry that in Nagaland, the insurgent groups have been indulging in extortion and collecting taxes from many sources including government departments and the NSCN(IM) has had the largest extortion network spanning almost all of the villages of Nagaland. The report also said that the group had emerged as the biggest supplier of arms in the northeast. “Arms were smuggled from China, through Bangladesh, and sold to insurgent outfits across the region,” the report tabled in Rajya Sabha on July 19 last year said.

Mr. Rijiju, also a member of Parliament from Arunachal, posted on Facebook that involvement of local community members in insurgency-related activities affected the security operations in the region.

“Even if few members of local community are involved in insurgency activities then it affects the security operations because of their family links etc which results in collateral damages and (it) become (a) human right issue… Some people will only question and blame the security forces but never condemn acts of insurgents. They only talk against AFSPA which is actually brought for better security operation and to protect the citizens,” Mr. Rijiju said. In an order on April 2 last year, the Home Ministry had announced the partial withdrawal of AFSPA from the State, 32 years after it was imposed.

He said a “massive military operation” has been launched by the security forces in eastern Arunachal Pradesh.