Massive avalanche hits Gulmarg ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir

February 01, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Srinagar

A massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 1, officials said.

"Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg. Rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow," a spokesman of the Baramulla district police tweeted.

The officials said four persons -- two foreign skiers and two guides -- were reportedly missing.