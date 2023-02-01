ADVERTISEMENT

Massive avalanche hits Gulmarg ski resort in Jammu and Kashmir

February 01, 2023 02:54 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST - Srinagar

Four persons -- two foreign skiers and two guides -- are reportedly missing in the avalanche that hit Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, according to officials

PTI

An avalanche hits the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort, in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir | Photo Credit: PTI

A massive avalanche hit the upper reaches of Gulmarg skiing resort in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on February 1, officials said.

"Avalanche hit the Afarwat peak HapathKhud at famous ski resort in #Gulmarg. Rescue operation has been launched by Baramulla Police along with other agencies. Reports of some skiers being trapped are being corroborated. More details shall follow," a spokesman of the Baramulla district police tweeted.

The officials said four persons -- two foreign skiers and two guides -- were reportedly missing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US